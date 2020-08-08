UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:29 PM

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya Urges People to Reject Violence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Saturday called on people to eschew violence ahead of the main voting day of the current presidential election.

"Belarusians, [those] in civilian [attire] and [those] in uniform, I implore you to reject violence. We are a peaceful people. Our strength lies in unity and love for pour country, [and] our families.

We are the majority, and we do not need blood on the streets of cities," Tikhanovskaya said in a video address posted by her campaign.

She has added that the life of each and every Belarusian is the most precious thing the country has.

"Please, be careful, take care, maintain order and keep calm," Tikhanovskaya said.

The presidential election is scheduled in Belarus for August 9, with the early voting taking place since August 4. Five candidates are vying for the office, including the incumbent president, Aleksander Lukashenko.

