Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Chief Detained In Minsk

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:08 PM

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Chief Detained in Minsk

Maria Moroz, the head of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office, was detained in Minsk on Saturday, the candidate and her close ally, Olga Kovalkova, have confirmed to Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Maria Moroz, the head of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office, was detained in Minsk on Saturday, the candidate and her close ally, Olga Kovalkova, have confirmed to Sputnik.

"Yes," Tikhanovskaya replied when asked if Moroz was arrested, while Kovalkova said that she was present during the campaign chief's detention.

Tikhanovskaya's Telegram channel shared a video of Moroz's arrest. According to Kovalkova, the reason behind the arrest was not yet known.

The presidential election is scheduled in Belarus for Sunday, with early voting taking place since August 4. Five candidates are vying for the office, including the incumbent president, Aleksander Lukashenko.

