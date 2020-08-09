UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Member Released - Team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Maria Kolesnikova, a member of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign, was released after a brief detention, the campaign team of Viktor Babariko, a former presidential candidate, said on Saturday.

Tikhanovskaya, Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo, another ex-presidential candidate, have said that they have joined forces during the election campaign with the aim of holding fair elections. Kolesnikova represents Babariko's team in the joined campaign.

According to the team, Kolesnikova was detained by police when she was leaving the campaign office and the law enforcement officers did not reveal the reasons behind her arrest. Tikhanovskaya confirmed to Sputnik that Kolesnikova was detained.

"Maria was released. The police said she was arrested by mistake. Maria was taken to the dinner place and the police apologized to her," the campaign team said.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that Kolesnikova was released.

