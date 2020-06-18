Belarusian Presidential Contender Babariko Detained - State Control Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender and former head of Belgazprombank, Viktor Babariko, was detained due to an attempt to conceal evidence of a previously committed crime and influence witnesses, Ivan Tertel, chairman of the country's State Control Committee, said on Thursday.

"Babariko was detained due to being a direct organizer, mastermind of illegal activities, tried to influence witnesses, conceal evidence of previously committed crimes and take a large amount of money from accounts under his control," Tertel said in a statement.

About 20 people were detained in Belgazprombank-linked criminal cases, some of them cooperate with the investigation and testify against Babariko, as the organizer of the criminal scheme, public broadcaster Belarus 1 reported, citing the State Control Committee.