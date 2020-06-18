UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Presidential Contender Babariko Detained - State Control Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:03 PM

Belarusian Presidential Contender Babariko Detained - State Control Committee

Belarusian presidential contender and former head of Belgazprombank, Viktor Babariko, was detained due to an attempt to conceal evidence of a previously committed crime and influence witnesses, Ivan Tertel, chairman of the country's State Control Committee, said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender and former head of Belgazprombank, Viktor Babariko, was detained due to an attempt to conceal evidence of a previously committed crime and influence witnesses, Ivan Tertel, chairman of the country's State Control Committee, said on Thursday.

"Babariko was detained due to being a direct organizer, mastermind of illegal activities, tried to influence witnesses, conceal evidence of previously committed crimes and take a large amount of money from accounts under his control," Tertel said in a statement.

About 20 people were detained in Belgazprombank-linked criminal cases, some of them cooperate with the investigation and testify against Babariko, as the organizer of the criminal scheme, public broadcaster Belarus 1 reported, citing the State Control Committee.

Related Topics

Belarus Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

21 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.