Belarusian Presidential Contender Tsepkalo Sees No Need to Choose Between Russia, West

Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, told Sputnik in an interview that he did not see any need for Belarus to make a geopolitical choice between Russia and the West, but would still choose Russia as the destination for his first official visit in case of victory in the election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, told Sputnik in an interview that he did not see any need for Belarus to make a geopolitical choice between Russia and the West, but would still choose Russia as the destination for his first official visit in case of victory in the election.

"No. I think we should use every opportunity existing in the world, we should have excellent relations with all the countries," Tsepkalo said, when asked about the need for Belarus to make a choice between Russia and the West.

Belarus has closer and more friendly relations with some countries, including Russia, which is "predetermined by geography and fate," Tsepkalo said, stressing the need to develop relations with all the nations, due to globalization and growing interdependence.

Belarus could make "an enormous economic breakthrough" and boost its social sphere, if it "opens up to the world, starts respecting investors' rights and private property rights, and makes the judicial system independent," according to Tsepkalo.

The presidential hopeful expressed the belief that Belarus should retain a multi-vector foreign policy, "with a focus on relations with Russia and the European Union, due to geography, and trade, economic, cultural and social ties.

" Tsepkalo went on to say that he would choose Russia as the destination for his first official visit, if elected president.

"It is a traditional, historical partner, our closest neighbor and friend. We are connected through multiple personal and kindred contacts, through our culture. We speak the same language in our everyday life. Of course, we have our national Belarusian language, which we have to develop as well, but Russian language is our common heritage. We also see Russia as an enormous market," Tsepkalo explained.

However, it is necessary to restore relations with Western Europe, the EU and the US, Tsepkalo said.

"There is even a legal framework for this, which does not contravene our obligations to Russia. These agreements have been once 'put on hold' as a reaction to the situation in Belarus, but new life should be brought into them," Tsepkalo added.

According to the presidential contender, Belarus' relations with the EU and the US should be as non-confrontational as possible, friendly, mutually beneficial and, most importantly, serving the country's national interests.

The Belarusian presidential election is scheduled for August 9. Seven people, including Tsepkalo, are continuing the presidential race after passing signatures in their support to electoral authorities.