Belarusian Presidential Election Fails Democratic Standards - German Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Belarusian Presidential Election Fails Democratic Standards - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Germany considers Belarusian presidential election to have unacceptably failed democratic standards, the government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday.

"Obviously, the presidential election there [in Belarus] did not adhere to the minimal standards of the democratic elections, we consider this unacceptable," Seibert said.

According to the spokesman, Berlin plans to discuss this within the European Union.

More Stories From World

