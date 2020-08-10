Belarusian Presidential Election Fails Democratic Standards - German Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Germany considers Belarusian presidential election to have unacceptably failed democratic standards, the government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday.

"Obviously, the presidential election there [in Belarus] did not adhere to the minimal standards of the democratic elections, we consider this unacceptable," Seibert said.

According to the spokesman, Berlin plans to discuss this within the European Union.