Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for Referendum on Changing Constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko, who has been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Belgazprombank, has called for a referendum on altering the country's constitution to limit the number of terms a president can hold office.

"I am proposing to hold a republican referendum on changing the constitution of the Republic of Belarus, taking the 1994 constitution as a model, which included limits on presidential terms, and also calling for the separation of our three branches of government and most importantly, the right of the people to determine their fate," Babariko said in a prerecorded video message that was circulated on Friday.

Babariko expressed confidence that he would be able to collect 450,000 signatures in support of his presidential run.

"Over two months, we will be able to collect 450,000 people who will be ready, no matter who wins, to make their country what it should be on August 9," the presidential candidate said.

On Thursday, Babariko was detained by law enforcement officers over his alleged role in fraudulent activity that took place while he was the head of Belgazprombank. Several other bank officials, including leading managers, were also detained during raids.

The Belarusian State Control Committee believes that bank officials funneled money abroad. Ivan Tertel, the head of the committee, said on June 12 that $4 million in cash had been seized during the ongoing investigation.