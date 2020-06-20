UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls For Referendum On Changing Constitution

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:26 AM

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for Referendum on Changing Constitution

Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko, who has been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Belgazprombank, has called for a referendum on altering the country's constitution to limit the number of terms a president can hold office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko, who has been detained as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Belgazprombank, has called for a referendum on altering the country's constitution to limit the number of terms a president can hold office.

"I am proposing to hold a republican referendum on changing the constitution of the Republic of Belarus, taking the 1994 constitution as a model, which included limits on presidential terms, and also calling for the separation of our three branches of government and most importantly, the right of the people to determine their fate," Babariko said in a prerecorded video message that was circulated on Friday.

Babariko expressed confidence that he would be able to collect 450,000 signatures in support of his presidential run.

"Over two months, we will be able to collect 450,000 people who will be ready, no matter who wins, to make their country what it should be on August 9," the presidential candidate said.

On Thursday, Babariko was detained by law enforcement officers over his alleged role in fraudulent activity that took place while he was the head of Belgazprombank. Several other bank officials, including leading managers, were also detained during raids.

The Belarusian State Control Committee believes that bank officials funneled money abroad. Ivan Tertel, the head of the committee, said on June 12 that $4 million in cash had been seized during the ongoing investigation.

Related Topics

Bank Belarus Money June August Government Million

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

58 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Path Ahead to Recovery for US Economy 'Challenging ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.