Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Considered Suspect, Was Not Indicted - Lawyer

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Considered Suspect, Was Not Indicted - Lawyer

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) A lawyer of Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko told Sputnik that he had managed to meet with the politician, who is detained and considered a suspect.

"He is a suspect, he was not charged, and he is detained," Dmitry Laevsky said.

According to the lawyer, Babariko is "outraged over the illegal nature of his detention, the absence of any grounds for his detention, and outraged that his right to legal aid was breached because he had been asking for his lawyer since he was detained and there was no lawyer."

"He intends, in principle, to defend his position in this case," Laevsky said.

More Stories From World

