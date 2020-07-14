UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko To Appeal Election Commission's Refusal - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko to Appeal Election Commission's Refusal - Lawyer

The campaign of the former head of the Belgazprombank, Viktor Babariko, will appeal the refusal of the Central Election Commission to register him as a candidate, lawyer Maksim Znak said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The campaign of the former head of the Belgazprombank, Viktor Babariko, will appeal the refusal of the Central Election Commission to register him as a candidate, lawyer Maksim Znak said Tuesday.

"Of course, we will fight in terms of appealing in the Supreme Court, we will do it as soon as we receive the copy of the decision by the Central Commission," Znak told reporters.

