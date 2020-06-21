UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Charged Within Belgazprombank Criminal Case

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:29 AM

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Charged Within Belgazprombank Criminal Case

Charges were laid against the recently detained prospective Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka within the Belgazprombank criminal case on tax evasion and money laundering, his lawyer Dmitry Layevskiy told Sputnik on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Charges were laid against the recently detained prospective Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka within the Belgazprombank criminal case on tax evasion and money laundering, his lawyer Dmitry Layevskiy told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Thursday, Babaryka, who led Belgazprombank for 20 years prior to starting a presidential campaign, his son Eduard and 20 other bank officials were questioned and detained by the Department of Financial Investigations of the Belarusian State Control Committee in a criminal case involving tax evasion and money laundering.

"We visited Viktor Dmitrievich [Babaryka] today, we were summoned for legal proceedings, in fact he was charged.

I am not allowed to specify the charges. I can say that Viktor Dmitrievich intends to principally defend his innocence, beliefs and honest name," the lawyer said.

According to Layevskiy, the legal terms has objected the arrest, but proceedings on this matter have not yet taken place.

Under Belarus' law, Babaryka will not be precluded from running a presidential campaign while jailed if he collects enough signatures to enroll as a candidate. The presidential vote is scheduled for August 9.

Related Topics

Vote Bank Belarus Money August Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

44 seconds ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.