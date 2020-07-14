UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Says To Complain To International Courts

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:56 PM

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Says to Complain to International Courts

Belarusian presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo, who was not registered as a candidate, said Tuesday he would send information about all election irregularities to the international courts and organizations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Belarusian presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo, who was not registered as a candidate, said Tuesday he would send information about all election irregularities to the international courts and organizations.

"This time, we were able to register all legal irregularities that the authorities use to rig the elections. And we will pass these conclusions and the list of people who participated in rigging the elections to international courts and international organizations," Tsepkalo said.

Related Topics

Election All

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

1 minute ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

16 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

16 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

31 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.