Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Says to Complain to International Courts

Belarusian presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo, who was not registered as a candidate, said Tuesday he would send information about all election irregularities to the international courts and organizations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Belarusian presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo, who was not registered as a candidate, said Tuesday he would send information about all election irregularities to the international courts and organizations.

"This time, we were able to register all legal irregularities that the authorities use to rig the elections. And we will pass these conclusions and the list of people who participated in rigging the elections to international courts and international organizations," Tsepkalo said.