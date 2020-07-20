(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Natalia Eismont, the spokeswoman for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refuted on Sunday social media claims about the leader's hospitalization.

"As always, don't hold your breath," Eismont said at Sputnik's request to comment on the information circulating on Telegram, claiming that Lukashenko had a hypertensive crisis and was hospitalized.

Some media reports also suggested that the Belarusian president had allegedly felt unwell an hour after meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) intergovernmental council meeting in Minsk.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half. Then Lukashenko met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, followed by a meeting with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.