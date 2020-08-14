Belarusian Prime Minister Arrives at Striking Minsk Tractor Factory - Company

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Friday arrived at Minsk Tractor Factory where the employees went on strike, a representative of the plant told Sputnik.

"Yes, the prime minister is here," the representative said.

Earlier on Friday, some of the facilities at the gigantic plant suspended work because of an unauthorized rally.