Belarusian Prime Minister Inoculated With Russian Vaccine, Feeling Well - Press Secretary

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko got inoculated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine and is feeling well, the prime minister's spokeswoman Alexandra Isaeva told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Isaeva, Golovchenko got vaccinated after last week's talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"He is feeling great, was at work on Friday, on Saturday, and today," Isaeva said.