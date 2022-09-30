Belarusian Prime Minister Says Has Meeting With Russian Prime Minister in Moscow on Monday

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday that he would meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday that he would meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Monday.

"On Monday, I am going to meet with my counterpart, the Russian prime minister, at the level of extended delegations to discuss the current situation in bilateral trade, the implementation of investment projects, coordination of industrial policy and other urgent issues," the Belarusian prime minister said in a video published on Telegram.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held talks in Sochi and discussed bilateral cooperation, including regarding the economy and regional security. The leaders also touched on issues related to the economy, food supplies and fertilizers under the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

In recent months, relations between Russia and Belarus have intensified, as Minsk and Moscow have faced waves of Western sanctions since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.