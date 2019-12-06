UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas Of Belarus, Russia Head To Sochi For One-on-One Meeting - Belarusian Gov't

Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas of Belarus, Russia Head to Sochi for One-on-One Meeting - Belarusian Gov't

Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas will hold a one-on-one meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Sochi on Friday during the former's working visit to the country, after which they will be joined by their respective delegations, the press service of the Belarusian government told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas will hold a one-on-one meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Sochi on Friday during the former's working visit to the country, after which they will be joined by their respective delegations, the press service of the Belarusian government told Sputnik.

Rumas and Medvedev are gathering in the run-up to their two presidents' meeting this weekend, which marks the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the creation of the union state.

"On Friday, the meetings of the prime ministers are to be held in Sochi in one-on-one format and with the participation of the government delegations.

The discussion will focus on the road maps for integration," the press service said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier proposed adopting a program of integration by the 20th anniversary of the union on December 8.

In September, the two prime ministers initiated a draft joint program of action that launched the work for 31 road maps in various areas of cooperation. In November, Rumas stated that Russia and Belarus had drafted at least 20 integration initiatives for signing; however, plans on oil and gas integration was the main sticking point.

