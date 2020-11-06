UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Prime Minister Suggests Holding CIS Government Leaders' Meeting In Minsk In May

Belarusian Prime Minister Suggests Holding CIS Government Leaders' Meeting in Minsk in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Friday suggested holding the next meeting of the heads of governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in person in Minsk on May 28.

Earlier today, the prime ministers of CIS countries held an online meeting.

"I would like to reiterate invitation for all of you to attend the, hopefully, in-person meeting of the heads of the CIS states' governments in Minsk, which we suggest holding on May 28 next year," Golovchenko said.

CIS members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

