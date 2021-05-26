UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Prime Minister Warns Of Possible Response To Hostile Countries

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Belarusian Prime Minister Warns of Possible Response to Hostile Countries

Belarus can introduce distressing response measures against hostile nations, ranging from embargoes on goods imports to limitations on transit through its territory, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko warned on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarus can introduce distressing response measures against hostile nations, ranging from embargoes on goods imports to limitations on transit through its territory, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko warned on Wednesday.

"We are capable of protecting our citizens and enterprises.

Following the presidential order, the government drafted a set of special protective measures that are fully in line with our legislation. The measures will be quite distressing for the countries that have chosen an overtly hostile position: from embargoes on import of goods to transit limitations," Golovchenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

