Belarusian Prime Minister Wishes Armenian Counterpart Pashinyan Speedy Recovery From COVID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas wished his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Belarusian government said in a statement.

Pashinyan announced that he and his family members had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning. According to the prime minister, he and his family have no symptoms.

"Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas congratulates his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday [June 1] and also wishes good health, strength, energy and a speedy recovery from the coronavirus," the Belarusian cabinet said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 371,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,057,000.