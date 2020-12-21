UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Prosecution Launches Embezzlement Case Against Ex-Ambassador To Argentina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Belarusian Prosecution Launches Embezzlement Case Against Ex-Ambassador to Argentina

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had initiated a case of embezzlement against the former ambassador of the republic in Argentina, Vladimir Astapenko, who joined the opposition.

"The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case against Astapenko under Part 1 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus [embezzlement by abuse of office], the organization of a preliminary investigation of which was entrusted to the central office of the Investigative Committee," the statement says.

"It has been established that the suspect, through abuse of office, took possession of $2,393 ... which he used for personal purposes," it says.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Argentina Belarus Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

16 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.