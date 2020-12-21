Belarusian Prosecution Launches Embezzlement Case Against Ex-Ambassador to Argentina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had initiated a case of embezzlement against the former ambassador of the republic in Argentina, Vladimir Astapenko, who joined the opposition.

"The Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case against Astapenko under Part 1 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus [embezzlement by abuse of office], the organization of a preliminary investigation of which was entrusted to the central office of the Investigative Committee," the statement says.

"It has been established that the suspect, through abuse of office, took possession of $2,393 ... which he used for personal purposes," it says.