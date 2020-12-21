Belarusian Prosecution Opens Extremist Cases Against Opposition in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said it had launched criminal cases against members of the coordination council of the opposition on the creation of an extremist group and financing its activities in order to seize state power in an unconstitutional way.

"The Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal cases on the facts of the creation of an extremist group and its leadership, financing of its activities in order to seize state power in an unconstitutional way," the office said on Telegram.

It mentioned Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova, Maksim Znak, Pavel Latushko, Olga Kovalkova, Sergei Dylevsky and other persons among the suspects.