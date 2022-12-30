UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office Sends Case Of Nexta Founder Protasevich To Court

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office Sends Case of Nexta Founder Protasevich to Court

The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus on Friday sent the case of Roman Protasevich, prominent opposition blogger and co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, to court.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus on Friday sent the case of Roman Protasevich, prominent opposition blogger and co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, to court.

"The Prosecutor General's Office sent the criminal case against Roman Protasevich, Stepan Putilo and Yan Rudik to court. Protasevich complied with the terms of the pre-trial cooperation agreement concluded with him in full. Subsequently, the measure of restraint chosen against him in the form of house arrest remains unchanged," the prosecution said in a statement.

The court ruled to take Putilo and Rudik into custody in absentia.

Protasevich, Putilo and Rudik have been charged with incitement of social enmity and discord; organization of mass riots; public calls for the seizure of power or acts of terrorism, as well as other actions threatening the national security of Belarus; the creation of an extremist organization; slander and public insults against the Belarusian president.

In the interests of the state, the prosecution also filed a claim against the accused for the compensation of property damage in the amount of more than 30 million Belarusian rubles (around $11 million).

On May 23, 2021, Belarus diverted a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be false. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Protasevich and his girlfriend were detained during the stopover at the airport. Protasevich was transferred to home detention in late June 2021 due to cooperation with the investigation.

In April, the Supreme Court of Belarus recognized Nexta and other affiliated Telegram channels as terrorist organizations. Following the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, the opposition was actively using this channel network to coordinate anti-government protests.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Supreme Court Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus April May June Criminals 2020 From Agreement Million Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation renovates hospitals in Yemen&#0 ..

Khalifa Foundation renovates hospitals in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

26 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific ..

EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor signs helicopter bill after dissenting ..

KP Governor signs helicopter bill after dissenting note

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed condoles d ..

Kashmir Council EU Chief Ali Raza Syed condoles demise of Ambassador Arif Kamal ..

2 minutes ago
 NDMA Chairman holds interactive sessions with stak ..

NDMA Chairman holds interactive sessions with stakeholders

42 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific ..

EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy - Spokesman Peter Sta ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.