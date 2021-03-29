Belarusian Prosecutors Initiate Case Against Tikhanovskaya on Terrorist Attack Preparation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Monday that a criminal case has been initiated against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, and members of the BYPOL opposition initiative over the preparation of a terrorist attack.

"Based on the materials submitted by the State Security Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case against Tikhanovskaya and the participants in the so-called BYPOL initiative for preparing an act of terrorism by an organized group under Article 289 of the Criminal Code.

A few days ago, these people tried to carry out explosions and arson on the territory of the capital and other cities. Detained citizen (Vyacheslav) Maleichuk has already testified about the organizers and participants of the terrorist attack," Shved said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Last week, the Interior Ministry said that a 35-year-old man, who planned terrorist attacks in the country, was detained.