UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Prosecutors Initiate Case Against Tikhanovskaya On Terrorist Attack Preparation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Belarusian Prosecutors Initiate Case Against Tikhanovskaya on Terrorist Attack Preparation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Monday that a criminal case has been initiated against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, and members of the BYPOL opposition initiative over the preparation of a terrorist attack.

"Based on the materials submitted by the State Security Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case against Tikhanovskaya and the participants in the so-called BYPOL initiative for preparing an act of terrorism by an organized group under Article 289 of the Criminal Code.

A few days ago, these people tried to carry out explosions and arson on the territory of the capital and other cities. Detained citizen (Vyacheslav) Maleichuk has already testified about the organizers and participants of the terrorist attack," Shved said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Last week, the Interior Ministry said that a 35-year-old man, who planned terrorist attacks in the country, was detained.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Man Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

43 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

1 hour ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

1 hour ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.