Belarusian Prosecutors Initiate International Search for Opposition Figure Latushko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Belarus' office of the prosecutor general announced on Monday it sent to the central bureau of the Interpol in the country documents necessary to launch international manhunt for opposition politician Pavel Latushko, a senior member of the coordination council.

"The prosecutor general's office submitted to the national central bureau of the Interpol in the Republic of Belarus a package of documents necessary for putting Pavel Pavlovich Latushko on the international wanted list," the prosecutors wrote on Telegram.