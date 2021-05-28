UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Prosecutors Launch Probe Against Riga Mayor, Latvia's Top Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:39 PM

Belarusian Prosecutors Launch Probe Against Riga Mayor, Latvia's Top Diplomat

Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved on Friday launched a criminal probe against Riga Mayor Martins Stakis and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics over an incident with a Belarusian national flag on the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved on Friday launched a criminal probe against Riga Mayor Martins Stakis and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics over an incident with a Belarusian national flag on the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship.

Earlier this week, Stakis said that "a flag symbolizing a regime engaged in state terrorism does not belong in Riga" and city authorities replaced the Belarusian state flag with a red-white flag used by the Belarusian opposition.

"Having considered the reports about a grave crime against the interests of Belarus ... the Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved initiated a criminal case against Mayor of Riga Martins Stakis and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics for committing deliberate actions aimed to incite ethnic hatred on the basis of nationality under part 3 of article 130 of the criminal code of Belarus," the prosecutor's office said on its official Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Hockey World Riga Belarus Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

IIOJK under military siege to eliminate defenseles ..

8 minutes ago

Data on Sputnik V Safety for Pregnant Women Receiv ..

8 minutes ago

Jailed Russian National Vinnik's Defense Requests ..

8 minutes ago

World No Tobacco Day to be observed on May 31

8 minutes ago

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad promoted Air Marshal

8 minutes ago

Greece unveils health pass to hasten EU travel rev ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.