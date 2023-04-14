The Belarusian Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Friday that it has granted a request of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega for her transfer to Russia to serve sentence there

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Belarusian Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Friday that it has granted a request of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega for her transfer to Russia to serve sentence there.

"Within the framework of the convention of the CIS member states on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment for further serving of punishment dated March 6, 1998, the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office granted a request of Sofia Sapega, convicted by the verdict of the judicial board for Criminal Cases of the Grodno Regional Court to 6 years of imprisonment, for her transfer to Russia for further serving of punishment," the Prosecutor's Office said.

Sapega's transfer will be officially completed after Belarus receives guarantees of sentence execution.

"At this stage, the Republic of Belarus has fulfilled its international obligations and has sent consent for the transfer of Sofia Sapega to the Russian Justice Ministry. After receiving guarantees of execution of the sentence of the Belarusian court, it will be handed over to representatives of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service," the office said.