Belarusian Prosecutors Open One More Criminal Case as Part of Belgazprombank Probe

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated one more criminal case against defendants in the Belgazprombank case, as it believes their actions have jeopardized the country's national security, Prosecutor General Aleksandr Konyuk said on Friday.

According to Konyuk, his office has studied materials related to the Belgazprombank case, presented by the State Control Committee, to make a decision on the investigative jurisdiction.

"After studying the materials, the Prosecutor General's Office has made a firm conclusion that, taking into consideration the available proof, it is necessary to qualify the defendants' actions as implemented as part of a criminal organization.

So, I have made a decision to initiate a criminal case under offense described in Parts 2 and 3 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code," Konyuk said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Konyuk added that "criminal deeds" of the defendants in the Belgazprombank case had posed a "real threat to the interests of the Belarusian national security" in financial and other spheres.

The probe will be conducted by the State Security Committee, the prosecutor general added.