Belarusian Prosecutors Receiving Many Complaints About Police Abusing Power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The office of the Belarusian prosecutor general said Monday it was receiving many complaints about law enforcement officers abusing their authority.

"The prosecutor general's office is receiving many complaints demanding that criminal cases be opened on abuse of power or authority by the law enforcement personnel," the prosecutors said in the Telegram channel.

The office of the prosecutor general is sending these complaints to the Investigative Committee but will monitor the cases to ensure that each complaint is looked into.

Protests began across Belarus after the presidential election that was held on August 9.

According to the official results incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition believes that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won.

At first, the law enforcement was actively quelling the protests of people who disagreed with the election results. Tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets were used. After a few days, the police stopped dispersing rallies or using force. According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the first few days of the protests. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured in the rallies, including 120 law enforcement officers. One protester died.