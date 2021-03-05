Belarusian Prosecutors Request Lithuania to Extradite Tikhanovskaya

The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday it had submitted an official request to Lithuania to extradite Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, for prosecuting her on criminal charges for crimes against the state and public safety

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday it had submitted an official request to Lithuania to extradite Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, for prosecuting her on criminal charges for crimes against the state and public safety.

Earlier this week, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said it was initiating the extradition of Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the August presidential election.

However, Lithuania's foreign ministry told Sputnik it had turned down the extradition request, saying that it "does not extradite people who suffer political persecution."

"The Prosecutor General's Office of the republic of Belarus ... has sent a request to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Lithuania to extradite Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to institute criminal proceedings against her for the crimes against the government procedures, public safety and the state," the prosecutor general's office said.