Belarusian Prosecutors Sent to Court 109 Criminal Cases Regarding Violence Against Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it sent to courts 109 criminal cases related to violence or threats of violence against employees of internal affairs agencies and their families.

"The prosecutor's office has analyzed criminal cases regarding violence of threats of using violence against staffers of internal affairs agencies or their relatives, initiated under article 364 of the Belarusian criminal code. As of now, we have sent to court 109 such criminal cases against 147 people," the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Over 100 people have been convicted, of whom 67 have been sentenced to prison terms, the prosecutors added.