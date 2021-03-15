Belarusian Prosecutors Submit to Court Case Launched Over Unrest, Election Body Impediment

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday it had submitted to the court a criminal case initiated against five individuals who are suspected of plotting participation in mass unrest and hindering work of the central election commission.

"The prosecutor general's office has sent to the supreme court a case against five citizens accused of committing crimes described in Part 1 of Article 13, Part 2 of Article 293 and Part 3 of Article 293 of the Belarusian criminal code [mass unrest], to submit it to jurisdiction," the office wrote on Telegram.

The prosecutor general's office specified that the five citizens are suspected of "preparing to participate in mass unrest, accompanied with violence, demolition, arson and armed resistance to public authorities" and of "instructing other people to participate in mass unrest."

"One of the defendants is accused of hindering the work of the Belarusian Central Election Commission on elections and republican referendums," the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office added.