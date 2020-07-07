UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Prosecutors Warn Participation In August Strike To Be Punished By Law

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:21 PM

Belarusian Prosecutors Warn Participation in August Strike to Be Punished by Law

The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday advised citizens to refrain from participating in an unauthorized nationwide strike, planned for August 3, otherwise, they will be prosecuted in accordance with the country's law

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday advised citizens to refrain from participating in an unauthorized nationwide strike, planned for August 3, otherwise, they will be prosecuted in accordance with the country's law.

The law enforcement agency cited a recent proliferation of calls for a so-called trial nationwide strike on August 3 across the internet and Telegram channels. The event is being organized to demand the release of alleged political prisoners and guarantees for fair presidential elections. It is scheduled to last two and a half hours.

"The Prosecutor General's Office urges not to follow such 'recommendations' in order to avoid conflicts with the law enforcement agencies, employers, as well as possible legal actions," the office said in a statement.

The office noted that all strikes must be organized per the procedure established by the labor code.

"Non-compliance with the specified procedure is a reason for the court to declare a strike illegal per the employer's request ... or the prosecutor's. Those participating in a strike that has been declared unlawful by the court could face disciplinary or other kinds of liability under the law," the office added.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. The campaign has been accompanied by the arrests of those supporting the candidates running against current President Aleksander Lukashenko. The country's Interior Ministry says that most have been arrested for violating laws on holding public events, as well as undermining public order.

In June, Lukashenko warned that some "groups of militants" might cause a disturbance during the presidential election and promised to prevent societal division.

