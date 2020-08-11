UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Protesters Continue Flocking To Central Minsk, Riot Police Dispersing Them

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Protesters in groups of 100-150 people continue flocking to central Minsk from the outskirts, riot police are trying to prevent their concentration in one place, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Since a number of central metro stations are closed, and traffic on some streets is blocked, opposition supporters head to the center on foot, in particular, from metro stations Uschod and Instytut Kultury.

At the same time, the police and riot police are trying to prevent the concentration of large groups of citizens in the city center. They urge people to disperse, try to push them back into lanes and use tear gas. Detentions also continue, as riot police officers in masks and bulletproof vests grab most active protesters, put them in prison trucks and black minibuses, and then take them away.

