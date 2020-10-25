Belarusian Protesters Marching Along Street Toward Presidential Residence

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) A column of protesters is marching along Minsk's Orlovskaya street that leads to the residence of the Belarusian president, Independence Palace, on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports as the opposition's ultimatum deadline looms.

Ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya put forward a 13-day ultimatum to President Alexander Lukashenko on October 13. She warned that the opposition would start a nationwide strike on October 26 unless Lukashenko resigned.