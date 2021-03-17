UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Protesters View March 25 Rally as Start of New Wave of Movement - Tikhanovskaya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Supporters of opposition in Belarus view the upcoming March 25 rally as the start of the new wave of the protest movement, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, said on Wednesday.

"On March 25 it's our independence day in Belarus, and people went out for demonstrations every year. And for sure, this year will not be an exclusion, and moreover, people demand that this day will be the beginning of the new wave of demonstrations in Belarus, a new wave for the protest movement," Tikhanovskaya told a US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee virtual meeting.

