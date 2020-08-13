UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Railroad Workers Join Protests In Capital Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Belarusian Railroad Workers Join Protests in Capital Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Railroad workers in Belarusian capital Minsk have joined the mass protests against Sunday's presidential election results, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The workers lined up along the railway lines leading up to the main train terminal in the country holding signs and chanting slogans in support of the opposition.

Protesters told the correspondent that even administration and management of the station and the rail workers union have joined the picket.

The unrest in Belarus began after voting ended on the night of the August 9 election, when the preliminary results showed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko leading by a wide margin. Thousands have since been arrested and one person died in cat-and-mouse scuffles with police, who have resorted to using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

