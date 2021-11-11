UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Red Cross Says Migrants At Border Should Be Treated In Line With Int'l Law

Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:25 PM

The Belarusian Red Cross Society called on Thursday for treating migrants camping at the Belarusian-Polish border in compliance with international humanitarian law

More than 2,000 migrants have been stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland since Monday. Earlier this week, Minsk said that it found four Kurdish migrants beaten by Polish security forces in one of the border camps.

"Migrants, regardless of their legal status, should have safe and effective access to assistance and protection wherever they are, seeking asylum with full respect for international law," Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, told Sputnik.

When asked to assess the EU proposal of repatriating the migrants, the mission head refused to comment on the issue, saying that they focus on what the Belarusian Red Cross is doing about it.

