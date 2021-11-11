UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Red Cross Starts Charity Campaign To Raise Funds To Help Migrants At Border

Belarusian Red Cross Starts Charity Campaign to Raise Funds to Help Migrants at Border

The Belarusian Red Cross Society has launched a charity campaign to raise funds to assist migrants who have been stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border since early this week, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Belarusian Red Cross Society has launched a charity campaign to raise funds to assist migrants who have been stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border since early this week, Dmitry Shevtsov, the head of the organization's mission to the country, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Since Tuesday, staff of the organization and volunteers have been delivering humanitarian aid, including food packages, hygiene kits, warm clothes, socks and blankets, to people camping on the Belarusian side of a barbed-wire border fence in subzero temperatures, the mission head said.

"Also, a charity campaign to raise funds to help migrants on the border is now being announced. Things are being collected to help migrants," Shevtsov said.

