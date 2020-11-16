Belarusian Retirees Hold Another Protest Rally in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Several hundred Belarusian pensioners took to the streets for yet another unauthorized rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus' capital city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Such rallies of retired persons, dubbed the "pensioners' march," have been held in Minsk weekly on Mondays.

The rally began from near the Church of Saints Simon and Helena, also known as the Red Church, located on Independence Square in the city center, with protesters taking the traditional route along Independence Avenue. More people are joining in as they march.

Belarusian security forces installed barriers at Independence Square to block the access to Independence Avenue, but protesters made their way to Minsk's central street anyways. Many carried red-and-white tokens, representing the Belarusian opposition.

Mass protests in Belarus mark their 100th day on Monday. People have been protesting since the August 9 presidential election, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. Security officers used force in dispersing the protests. Lukashenko's supporters have also organized rallies in his support.

Protests of various population segments ” women, retired persons, students, doctors and people with disabilities, among others ” are regularly being held in Minsk and other Belarusian cities. There are also large-scale Sunday marches that could be joined by any protesters. As a rule, these demonstrations result in multiple arrests.