UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Rights Activists Report More Criminal Cases Against Bloggers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:24 PM

Belarusian Rights Activists Report More Criminal Cases Against Bloggers

Law enforcement in Belarus have put criminal charges against four more bloggers over their criticism of the government amid upcoming presidential elections and intensified opposition activities, the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center said in a news release on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Law enforcement in Belarus have put criminal charges against four more bloggers over their criticism of the government amid upcoming presidential elections and intensified opposition activities, the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center said in a news release on Friday.

"Four bloggers known for their criticism of the current government have been charged under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code [group actions that grossly disturb public order] and are facing up to three years in prison," the news release read.

More specifically, popular YouTube bloggers Vladimir Neronskiy, Vladimir Tikhanovich, and Sergey Petrukhin, as well as Igor Losik, the administrator of a Telegram channel called Belarus Golovnogo Mozga, were accused of involvement in the May 29 election picket in Hrodna which back then resulted in arrest of blogger Sergey Tikhanovskiy and several others. Neronskiy is facing an additional charge of "insulting an official" under Art. 369 of the Criminal Code based on a video he posted on YouTube which allegedly offended a local executive committee official.

"Viasna insists that the charges are politically motivated and all the persons involved in the case will be qualified as political prisoners," the group said.

Additionally, rights activists fear the case might be used against Aleksandar Kabanov, another vlogger and spokesman for Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's presidential nomination campaign, already serving a 15-day detention sentence.

Last Friday launched a wave of arrests across Belarus and especially in the capital of Minsk as people gathered for pickets organized to collect signatures in support of opposition presidential would-be candidates. Some of the pickets grew into mass gatherings, with people standing in miles-long lines, dubbed "chains of solidarity," for hours to protest against the detention of opposition candidates and activists. The number of people detained during these events was roughly 270, according to law enforcement, and more than 360, according to Viasna.

On Thursday, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karaev claimed that the protests and chains of solidarity are being controlled via Telegram channels and live broadcasts by Radio Free Europe.

Belarus is due to hold a presidential election on August 9.

Related Topics

Election Protest Europe Interior Minister Hrodna Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus May August Criminals YouTube All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

11 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

26 minutes ago

Two terrorists held during intelligence based oper ..

1 minute ago

EU Opens Preliminary Probe Into Wirecard Implosion ..

1 minute ago

Serebrennikov, Accomplices Developed 'Complex Crim ..

1 minute ago

Bus Drivers Go on Strike in Spain Over Lack of COV ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.