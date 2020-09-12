UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Riot Police Detain Participants Of Women's March In Minsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

The Belarusian riot police have started to detain people during a so-called women's march that is underway in downtown Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Belarusian riot police have started to detain people during a so-called women's march that is underway in downtown Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Several hundred women gathered on the Independence Square of the Belarusian capital, ignoring calls to disperse.

In a comment to Sputnik, police have confirmed the detentions, but refrained from specifying the number.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Thousands of protesters have been detained since the election, and opposition figures accuse the security forces of excessive violence during the peaceful demonstrations. Meanwhile, the government blames protests on foreign meddling.

