Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready To Protect Union State Sovereignty - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:17 PM

The armed forces of Belarus and Russia demonstrated readiness to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union State during the Zapad-2021 joint strategic drills, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday at the closing ceremony

"We managed to prove that we can ensure independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Union State. This is a clear signal to the collective West that talking to the peoples of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan from the position of strength is futile. We are aimed at a dialogue," Khrenin said, as quoted by the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

"It is important that during the exercises we were able to synchronize approaches to our armed forces training and development, and to determine prospects of our further effort. In general, I want to say that we managed to practice every issue with maximum effectiveness," Khrenin emphasized.

Belarus and Russia do not consider any country an adversary, the defense minister said.

"However, we once again confirmed that we can quickly ... repel the offensive by any enemy wishing to encroach on our independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," Khrenin concluded.

