Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces to Hold Joint Staff Training on April 26-29 - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Belarus' air and air defense forces to hold a joint staff training with the participation of the Russian armed forces on April 26-29, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"From April 26-29, the air force and air defense forces will hold a joint staff training with the involvement of ... the air force and air defense forces of the Western Military District of the Russian armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram.