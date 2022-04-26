UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces To Hold Joint Staff Training On April 26-29 - Minsk

Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces to Hold Joint Staff Training on April 26-29 - Minsk

Belarus' air and air defense forces to hold a joint staff training with the participation of the Russian armed forces on April 26-29, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Belarus' air and air defense forces to hold a joint staff training with the participation of the Russian armed forces on April 26-29, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"From April 26-29, the air force and air defense forces will hold a joint staff training with the involvement of ... the air force and air defense forces of the Western Military District of the Russian armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

