Belarusian, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Security of Union State - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, held a phone conversation, during which they discussed joint measures to ensure security of the Union State, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Phone talks between Belarusian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu took place.

The heads of defense ministries discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation," the ministry said.

The parties discussed joint measures to ensure the military security of the Union State, preparations for joint operational and combat training events planned for next year, as well as events dedicated to the memory of the fallen Soviet soldiers as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, it added.