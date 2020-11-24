Belarusian-Russian Drills Zapad-2021 to Be Held at 5 Ranges Across Belarus - Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that next year, Belarusian-Russian exercises Zapad-2021 would be large-scale and would be held at five training grounds of the republic.

"It is our turn to host our Russian colleagues in 2021 ...

This will be a large-scale exercise, it will be at five training grounds in Belarus," the minister said in an interview with Belarus 1 tv broadcaster.

Khrenin noted that the scale of the exercises would be larger than the Slavic Brotherhood-2020, which took place in the fall.

"The scale will be larger," the minister stressed.

According to the minister, Zapad-2021 will be preceded by a "huge" set of preparatory measures.