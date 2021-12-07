Belarusian, Russian Fighter Jets Conduct Joint Patrol Along Belarusian Borders - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Belarusian and Russian fighter jets on Tuesday conducted another joint patrol along Belarusian borders, the country's Defense Ministry said.

"The fulfillment of tasks on joint patrolling of the airspace along border of Belarus continues. Belarusian and Russian aircraft today once again demonstrated their high skill and ability to jointly perform assigned tasks," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.