UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Russian Fighter Jets Conduct Joint Patrol Along Belarusian Borders - Ministry

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Belarusian, Russian Fighter Jets Conduct Joint Patrol Along Belarusian Borders - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Belarusian and Russian fighter jets on Tuesday conducted another joint patrol along Belarusian borders, the country's Defense Ministry said.

"The fulfillment of tasks on joint patrolling of the airspace along border of Belarus continues. Belarusian and Russian aircraft today once again demonstrated their high skill and ability to jointly perform assigned tasks," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Border

Recent Stories

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE, UN partnership celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile launch towards Saudi Arabia

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Government announces four and half day worki ..

Dubai Government announces four and half day working week

10 minutes ago
 Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for Decembe ..

Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People ..

Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Board of Investment reports export rev ..

Sri Lanka's Board of Investment reports export revenues surpassing 2019

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.