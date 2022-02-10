UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Russian Fighters Su-30SM, Su-35S Conduct Flights As Part Of Joint Drills

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Belarusian, Russian Fighters Su-30SM, Su-35S Conduct Flights as Part of Joint Drills

Joint flights of Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters took place as part of the exercises of the Belarusian and Russian armies, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Joint flights of Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters took place as part of the exercises of the Belarusian and Russian armies, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As part of the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation Allied Resolve 2022, joint flights of the Su-30SM and Su-35S took place at the airfield near Baranovichi," the ministry said on Telegram=.

Joint Belarusian-Russian exercises began on Thursday at the combined arms training grounds of the Belarusian Armed Forces. They mark the second stage of testing the reaction forces of the Union State, which will last until February 20. The goal is to work out the response to external aggression and terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Belarus February

Recent Stories

Tesla to Recall About 27,000 Cars in US Over Heat ..

Tesla to Recall About 27,000 Cars in US Over Heat Pump Problem - Traffic Safety ..

3 minutes ago
 Europe Still Sourcing Soya From Brazil's Deforeste ..

Europe Still Sourcing Soya From Brazil's Deforested Amazon as Felling Rises - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia-West Security Discussions to Continue in Op ..

Russia-West Security Discussions to Continue in Open, Closed Formats - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Poland Denies Presence of Polish Mercenaries in Do ..

Poland Denies Presence of Polish Mercenaries in Donbas - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 FM, Egyptian Envoy discuss way to further strength ..

FM, Egyptian Envoy discuss way to further strengthen bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 Air France, Airbus trial over Rio-Paris crash to o ..

Air France, Airbus trial over Rio-Paris crash to open Oct. 10

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>