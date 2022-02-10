Belarusian, Russian Fighters Su-30SM, Su-35S Conduct Flights as Part of Joint Drills

Joint flights of Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters took place as part of the exercises of the Belarusian and Russian armies, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Joint flights of Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters took place as part of the exercises of the Belarusian and Russian armies, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As part of the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation Allied Resolve 2022, joint flights of the Su-30SM and Su-35S took place at the airfield near Baranovichi," the ministry said on Telegram=.

Joint Belarusian-Russian exercises began on Thursday at the combined arms training grounds of the Belarusian Armed Forces. They mark the second stage of testing the reaction forces of the Union State, which will last until February 20. The goal is to work out the response to external aggression and terrorist attacks.