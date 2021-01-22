UrduPoint.com
Belarusian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss International Security, Arms Control

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:37 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed by phone issues of international security and arms control, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed by phone issues of international security and arms control, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On January 22, 2021, a phone conversation between Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took place ... Particular attention is paid to the topic of international security and arms control," the statement says.

It also noted that Lavrov "thoroughly informed [Makei] about the approaches of the Russian side on specific sectors in this area."

Lavrov also congratulated Makei and his Belarusian diplomatic colleagues on the Day of Diplomatic Worker of Belarus, the ministry noted.

