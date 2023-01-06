Belarusian-Russian Joint Military Group Ready to Defend Union State - Defense Ministry

BREST REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Zhuk said on Friday that the Belarusian-Russian joint regional military detachment is ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia amid the situation escalating near its western borders.

"And as of today, we can state that the regional detachment is ready to defend the Union State," Zhuk told reporters.

Belarus and Russia will continue to improve joint military training, the Belarusian official said.

"There will be training of inter-service units. A tactical aviation exercise is starting in the country (Belarus). Then there will be various types of staff training. One of the phases of the training will be joint drills called 'Union Shield-2023.' This is what we are aiming for, I think the training will continue with good quality," Zhuk added.

The regional grouping of Belarusian and Russian forces is aimed at performing "exclusively defensive tasks and is designed primarily to protect the western borders of the Union State," State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich told reporters.

"The detachment has been successfully deployed, and joint combat training sessions have been organized with both Russian and Belarusian servicemen... The regional grouping of troops is one of the elements of strategic deterrence," Volfovich said.

On October 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow agreed on deploying a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State, a supranational union between Belarus and Russia founded in 2000.