Belarusian, Russian Military Chiefs Discuss Cooperation, Joint Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The chiefs of general staff of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces have discussed the bilateral defense cooperation, with the emphasis on the upcoming joint military drills, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Belarus' Alexander Volfovich and Russia's Valery Gerasimov have discussed the matter over the phone, according to the press release.

"The parties have discussed the current bilateral defense cooperation, including the preparations for the joint Belarusian-Russian-Serbian military exercise Slavic Brotherhood-2020, which will take place in the territory of Belarus, and the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command exercise, which will take place in the territory of Russia," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.